New Britain Mayor Reveals Gender of Baby on Social Media

At a time when people are being asked to keep at a distance from others due to COVID-19, the mayor of New Britain is using social media to share a special moment with the residents of the city and beyond.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart-Mutone is pregnant and the baby is due this summer.

She and her husband Domenic revealed the gender of their baby on Facebook at noon. It's a girl.

“These last few weeks have been a little unsettling to say the least. I figured we could all use something to smile about!” Mayor Stewart said in a statement.

A poll was created on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday and more than 2,000 people responded. Among the responses, 48 percent predict the mayor will have a boy and 52 percent a girl.