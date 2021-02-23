New England Black Wolves Sold, Will Relocate to Albany

The New England Black Wolves will relocate to Albany after the National Lacrosse League approved their sale to an investor group.

The team will play at the Times Union Center for the 2021-2022 season. They will be known as Albany NLL until a branding contest determines a new name, which will be revealed in April.

“This is a bittersweet day for the league and our sport,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “We want to first thank our colleagues at Mohegan Sun for all the positive work they have done building the franchise in New England. We are also very excited to welcome to the league an amazing ownership group with significant success and experience in both the financial investment industry and lacrosse led by Oliver Marti.”

The Black Wolves, once known as the Wings, played for 28 years in Philadelphia before relocating to Uncasville in 2014 to play at Mohegan Sun Arena. They were in first place before the 2019-2020 season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.