sports

New England Black Wolves Sold, Will Relocate to Albany

generic-lacrosse-stick

The New England Black Wolves will relocate to Albany after the National Lacrosse League approved their sale to an investor group.

The team will play at the Times Union Center for the 2021-2022 season. They will be known as Albany NLL until a branding contest determines a new name, which will be revealed in April.

“This is a bittersweet day for the league and our sport,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “We want to first thank our colleagues at Mohegan Sun for all the positive work they have done building the franchise in New England. We are also very excited to welcome to the league an amazing ownership group with significant success and experience in both the financial investment industry and lacrosse led by Oliver Marti.”

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 5 hours ago

Grocery Store Workers in Conn. Must Wait to Get Vaccinated

PEOPLE'S UNITED BANK 5 hours ago

M&T Bank to Acquire People's United

The Black Wolves, once known as the Wings, played for 28 years in Philadelphia before relocating to Uncasville in 2014 to play at Mohegan Sun Arena. They were in first place before the 2019-2020 season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

sportslacrossenew england black wolves
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us