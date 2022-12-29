new haven

New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford

A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police.

Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on October 31.

According to New Haven police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate and alarming language" towards three minors outside of a Wallingford home.

Nesto was off duty and was not acting in her capacity as an officer, police said.

She was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

