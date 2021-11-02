new haven

New Haven Police Officer Arrested, Placed on Leave

NBCConnecticut.com

A New Haven police officer was arrested in early October and placed on administrative leave from her job, the police department announced Tuesday.

Officer Monique Moore was charged with family violence offenses, including second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief, police said. Moore was also charged in a second arrest warrant with two counts of third-degree computer crimes, a class D felony, according to the department.

Police said Moore turned herself into NHPD on Oct. 2 and was placed on administrative leave by interim police chief Renee Dominguez on Oct. 6.

She has been an officer with the department since November 10, 2014 and is currently assigned to the patrol division, police said.

The details of both arrest warrants have been sealed by the court, police said.

Internal affairs detectives were made aware of "potential criminal actions" by Moore on Oct. 4, according to police.

The department's internal affairs division is conducting an investigation into Moore's alleged conduct.

