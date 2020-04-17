New Haven Synagogue Vandalized by BB Gun: Police

New Haven police are investigating after someone vandalized a Westville synagogue sometime in the last week.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon a caller reported damage to three window panes near the front of the building. When officers responded, they found damage that appeared to be from BB gun pellets. The damage is estimated to be around $5,000.

Investigators believe the damage was done sometime between Friday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 14. Neighbors told police they say teens playing near the synagogue on Friday afternoon and a sound that could have been gunfire that night. Others reported the sound of glass breaking on Sunday night.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304