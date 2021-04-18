New Haven Vigil Held to Honor Victims of Police Brutality

A vigil was held in New Haven this evening to honor the victims of police brutality and violence.

About 100 people gathered outside the police station on the Yale University campus on Sunday to honor victims in our state and across the country, as well as call for change.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The event was put together by Hamden Councilman Justin Farmer.

"Everyone is looking for answers. Everyone is looking for leadership - and these are the leaders. To the elected officials who don't know where to go, listen to these young voices, listen to these leaders," said Farmer.

Organizers said they wanted to hold this event before the verdict in the Derrick Chauvin case comes down, which is expected to happen in the next few days.

The defense rested and Derek Chauvin decided not to testify. When could a verdict come in the trial? MSNBC/NBC News legal expert Katie Phang says she could see one as soon as next week.