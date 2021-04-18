new haven

New Haven Vigil Held to Honor Victims of Police Brutality

NBC Connecticut

A vigil was held in New Haven this evening to honor the victims of police brutality and violence.

About 100 people gathered outside the police station on the Yale University campus on Sunday to honor victims in our state and across the country, as well as call for change.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The event was put together by Hamden Councilman Justin Farmer.

Local

social media threat 1 hour ago

UHart Baseball Doubleheader Against Maine Canceled Due to Social Media Threat

CT Supreme Court 2 hours ago

State Supreme Court to Consider Women-Only Areas of Gyms

"Everyone is looking for answers. Everyone is looking for leadership - and these are the leaders. To the elected officials who don't know where to go, listen to these young voices, listen to these leaders," said Farmer.

Organizers said they wanted to hold this event before the verdict in the Derrick Chauvin case comes down, which is expected to happen in the next few days.

The defense rested and Derek Chauvin decided not to testify. When could a verdict come in the trial? MSNBC/NBC News legal expert Katie Phang says she could see one as soon as next week.
EXPLAINER: Here's Why Derek Chauvin Won't Testify at Trial

This article tagged under:

new havenpolice brutalityvigilnew haven vigil
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us