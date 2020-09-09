New Milford Public Schools Closed for Two Days After COVID-19 Case

New Milford Public Schools will close for two days - Thursday and Friday - after a member of the community tested positive for COVID-19, a notice on the district website said Wednesday.

District officials said they were notified of the test results Wednesday. The person was asymptomatic but got tested after a family member tested positive for the virus.

The district will work with the New Milford Department of Health to conduct contact tracing. No other staff or students have reported symptoms, officials said Wednesday.

All students and teachers will go to a remote learning model during the closure. School or health department officials will notify anyone who may have had close contact with the person.

"Please understand that closing schools is a decision that I take very seriously. During this pandemic we operate on the premise that all students and staff must be kept safe from any and all possible contagious environments. Due to the multiple schools, staff members, bus company employees and students involved, it will be a significant period of time before contact tracing is completed by the New Milford Public Health Department along with the New Milford Public Schools. Once that process is complete, we will notify you via email and phone messaging that schools are ready to be reopened," Superintendent Dr. Paul Smotas wrote in a notice Wednesday.