New Non-Stop Flights Introduced Between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Palm Beach

New non-stop flights on Avelo Airlines between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Palm Beach, Florida, were announced on Wednesday and will begin in a few months.

Officials said the flights will go from Tweed-New Haven Airport to Palm Beach International Airport and back and one-way fares start at $59.

Avelo's everyday low fares do not have change or cancellation fees, officials said.

The flights will be on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircrafts and the service begins on December 16, according to officials.

Officials said Flight 345 will leave New Haven at 7 a.m. and arrive in Palm Beach at 10:10 a.m. and Flight 346 will leave Palm Beach at 10:50 a.m. and will arrive in New Haven at 1:40 p.m. From December 16, 2021 through January 4, 2022, the flights will operate daily.

After January 5, 2022, the flights will operate five days per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Palm Beach International Airport is the fifth Florida destination that will serve from Tweed-New Haven Airport, officials added.