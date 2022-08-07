North Branford Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in New Haven

A 22-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in New Haven Saturday night, according to police.
The crash happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the ramp to I-91 around 10:30 p.m.
The motorcycle operator, identified by police as Raymond Sobask, of North Branford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.