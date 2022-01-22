North Haven Police Look For People Who Tried to Steal ATM

North Haven Police are asking for your help tracking down two people who tried to steal an ATM machine on Friday.

Officials said the thieves tried to take the ATM from the Cumberland Farms on State Street early in the morning.

They pried open the front door, wrapped a chain around the machine and tried to pull it with their car, but it didn't work. Police said they then took off in a black Nissan Rogue.

The car is believed to have been used in several other similar crimes Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-239-5321 ext. 240. Callers can remain anonymous.