Missing 4-Year-Old Boy is Found in Norwich

A 4-year-old boy that appears to have wandered from his home in Norwich has been found safe.
Officials said the child is believed to have just walked away from his home and he isn't in any danger. An alert went out to residents in town.
He's since been located as of 7:30 p.m., according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-886-5561 ext. 6.
