Officials investigate white supremacy signs found in downtown Winsted

An investigation is underway after crews found two white supremacist signs on light poles in downtown Winsted Tuesday morning.

Winchester Town Manager Josh Kelly said the Department of Public Works took down the signs, which appeared to advertise a white supremacist, fascist and antisemitic hate group.

Kelly said the group openly uses a Nazi slogan and fascist symbolism.

"Hate has no home in our town, and the presence of these signs on the streets of Winsted is absolutely unacceptable," Kelly said in a statement.

Anyone who sees these signs in town is asked to report it to the town manager's office, the Department of Public Works or the police department. Kelly said the signs will be taken down immediately.

NBC Connecticut has contacted the police department for more information.