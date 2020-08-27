Old Saybrook Man Charged With Threatening to Kill 2 Police Officers

State police arrested an Old Saybrook man on Wednesday after they say he told a UPS driver that he was going shoot and kill two Old Saybrook police officers.

According to police, the driver made a delivery to the home of Christopher O'Neal on Tuesday and had a conversation with O'Neal about O'Neal's sick dog.

O'Neal told the UPS driver that the dog and his motorcycle were the only two things that mattered to him and that the dog didn't have long to live. He said once the dog died, he would "take everyone out," according to the arrest affidavit.

O'Neal then told the driver he would get a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and would kill two Old Saybrook police officers, according to police. O'Neal named the two officers specifically and said he was sick and tired of being harassed by the officers while he was riding around town on his motorcycle, the arrest affidavit said.

The UPS driver went to Old Saybrook police to report the threat on Wednesday and Old Saybrook police called state police to investigate. The driver told detectives that he feared for his own safety because he makes several deliveries to O'Neal's house and knew he would have to keep making those deliveries, but also understood O'Neal would know who reported their conversation to police.

State police detectives also interviewed the two Old Saybrook officers, who told them O'Neal has an extensive arrest record and has also displayed violent behavior towards Old Saybrook police in the past, according to the affidavit.

State police arrested O'Neal and charged him with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.