CT Lottery

One Cash5 Ticket Won $100,000 Monday Night

NBC Connecticut

Someone who played Cash5 Monday night has a lucky ticket worth $100,000.

Monday’s winning numbers were 15-16-24-30-31.

The ticket matched all five numbers.

This is the 19th time someone has won the Cash5 jackpot this year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2023

  1. Jan. 1: 2-14-20-25-31 - one $100,000 winner
  2. Jan. 2: 1-2-18-23-29 - one $100,000 winner
  3. Jan. 8: 3-10-11-30-33 - one $100,000 winner
  4. Jan. 9: 8-15-20-32-34 - one $100,000 winner
  5. Jan. 22: 4-22-25-26-29 - one $100,000 winner
  6. Feb. 3: 13-16-30-34-35 - one $100,000 winner
  7. Feb. 8: 1-6-8-24-34 - there were two $92,005 winners
  8. Feb. 21: 1-9-14-15-26 - one $100,000 winner
  9. Feb. 25: 3-7-15-32-35 - one $100,000 winner
  10. March 4: 2-3-13-23-34 - one $100,000 winner
  11. March 5: 5-13-24-28-35 - one $100,000 winner
  12. March 24: 5-8-16-17-29 - one $100,000 winner
  13. April 4: 6-7-11-17-31 - one $100,000 winner
  14. April 13: 1-13-19-21-28 - one $100,000 winner
  15. April 19: 10-26-28-29-33 - one $100,000 winner
  16. April 22: 4-14-17-21-30 - one $100,000 winner
  17. April 30: 3-4-14-29-30 - one $100,000 winner
  18. May 15: 4-6-8-14-15 – two $85,507 winners
  19. May 22: 15-16-24-30-31 - one $100,000 winner
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us