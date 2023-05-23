Someone who played Cash5 Monday night has a lucky ticket worth $100,000.

Monday’s winning numbers were 15-16-24-30-31.

The ticket matched all five numbers.

This is the 19th time someone has won the Cash5 jackpot this year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2023

Jan. 1: 2-14-20-25-31 - one $100,000 winner Jan. 2: 1-2-18-23-29 - one $100,000 winner Jan. 8: 3-10-11-30-33 - one $100,000 winner Jan. 9: 8-15-20-32-34 - one $100,000 winner Jan. 22: 4-22-25-26-29 - one $100,000 winner Feb. 3: 13-16-30-34-35 - one $100,000 winner Feb. 8: 1-6-8-24-34 - there were two $92,005 winners Feb. 21: 1-9-14-15-26 - one $100,000 winner Feb. 25: 3-7-15-32-35 - one $100,000 winner March 4: 2-3-13-23-34 - one $100,000 winner March 5: 5-13-24-28-35 - one $100,000 winner March 24: 5-8-16-17-29 - one $100,000 winner April 4: 6-7-11-17-31 - one $100,000 winner April 13: 1-13-19-21-28 - one $100,000 winner April 19: 10-26-28-29-33 - one $100,000 winner April 22: 4-14-17-21-30 - one $100,000 winner April 30: 3-4-14-29-30 - one $100,000 winner May 15: 4-6-8-14-15 – two $85,507 winners May 22: 15-16-24-30-31 - one $100,000 winner