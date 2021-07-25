Southington

One Dead After Car Veers Off Road, Hits Trees in Southington

Southington Police Department1
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is dead after he crashed his car in the woods in Southington Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities responded to South End Road in the area of Brownstone Drive at approximately 3:50 p.m. for a report of a one-car crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said 23-year-old Anthony Ingala was driving when his car veered off the road and hit trees. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

Hartford 48 mins ago

Person in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

Kieran Smith 3 hours ago

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith Qualifies for Semifinals in 200m Freestyle After Winning Bronze in 400m Freestyle

The Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Turci at 860-378-1600 ext. 2457 or by email at hturci@southingtonpolice.org.

This article tagged under:

Southingtoncar crashSouthington Policecar crash investigationdeadly car crash
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us