One Dead After Car Veers Off Road, Hits Trees in Southington

A man is dead after he crashed his car in the woods in Southington Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities responded to South End Road in the area of Brownstone Drive at approximately 3:50 p.m. for a report of a one-car crash.

Officials said 23-year-old Anthony Ingala was driving when his car veered off the road and hit trees. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Turci at 860-378-1600 ext. 2457 or by email at hturci@southingtonpolice.org.