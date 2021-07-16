One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Torrington

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Torrington Friday.

Police said the male victim was riding near the intersection of South Main Street and Fairmont Avenue when he collided with a sedan. The motorcyclist died of his injuries. He has not been publicly identified.

A passenger in the sedan was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hispital with minor injuries. The driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main Street and the sedan was trying to cross South Main Street when the crash occurred.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Oscar Segui at 860-489-2000.