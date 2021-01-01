Hamden

One Dead, One Injured After Crash in Hamden

One person has died and another has serious injuries after a crash in Hamden early on New Year’s Day.

Police responded to the area of 2200 Whitney Avenue at 1:38 a.m.

They said James McKenna, 55, of North Haven, was heading south on Whitney Avenue when another driver heading north on Whitney Avenue crossed the double center lines and hit McKenna’s vehicle head-on.

McKenna was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The other driver was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should call Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 281-8222.

