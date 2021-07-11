One Dead, One Injured After Shooting Inside Bridgeport Restaurant

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a restaurant in Bridgeport early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Harral Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter activation and citizen reports of parties shot inside the restaurant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said they saw two people suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. One of the victims, a 54-year-old Stratford man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other injured person was taken to the hospital, is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to officials.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are working several leads, according to police. The police identification unit processed the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or leave a tip at 203-576-TIPS.