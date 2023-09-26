Sharon

One hospitalized as crews battle fire in Sharon: officials

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

Crews are battling a house fire in Sharon Tuesday morning and one person has been taken to the hospital, according to Litchfield County Dispatch. No information was immediately available on the extent of the injuries.

Litchfield County Dispatch said several firefighters are at the scene.

Mutual aid is coming in from out of state, according to posts on social media.

The Union Vale Fire Department in New York posted on Facebook that it a tanker was responding to provide mutual aid to the Sharon Fire Department in Connecticut for a third-alarm structure fire.

This article tagged under:

Sharon
