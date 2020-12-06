new haven

One Injured in New Haven Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured in New Haven Sunday night.

Police said they received a call about a possible shooting at approximately 7:18 p.m. in the area of Ferry Street between Limerick Street and Chatham Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

A person was shot and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

