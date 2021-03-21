new haven

One Injured in Saturday Night Shooting at Restaurant in New Haven

One person was injured during a shooting at a restaurant in New Haven Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Fitch Street.

A 35-year-old man from Meriden was shot in the thigh and has a graze gunshot wound to the ear, according to officials.

Authorities responding to the scene saw the man who was shot outside the front entrance of the restaurant.

Officers investigating the incident said they believe the man was involved in a dispute that resulted in him being told to leave the restaurant.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it is unknown if the shooting occurred inside or outside the business. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.

