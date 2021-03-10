Glastonbury

One Person Taken to the Hospital After Vehicle Crashes Into Building in Glastonbury

One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Glastonbury Wednesday.

Fire officials said they were called to the crash off the New London Turnpike around 6:24 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time, fire officials said.

The vehicle was flipped on its roof and the building appeared to have significant damage. Fire officials said the building official would determine if the structure was safe.

The crash is under investigation.

