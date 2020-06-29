One Person Transported to Hospital After Sustaining Burns in Torrington House Fire: FD

One person was transported to the hospital after sustaining burns in a house fire in Torrington early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Birden Street around 1:40 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived, they said they found a two-and-a-half story, two family home with smoke coming from the first floor.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack to find the fire and to check for people inside, fire officials said. Additional crews were called to the scene and for city coverage shortly after.

According to firefighters, one person was found and was removed from the first floor of the home with burns. He or she was transported from the scene.

LifeStar was requested due to the nature of the person's injuries, but could not fly due to the weather, fire officials said. The person was transported by Trinity Ambulance to Waterbury.

The Fire Marshal's Office and the Connecticut State Fire Marshal's Office are conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The cause is unclear at this time.