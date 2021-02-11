Southington

One Transported to Hospital After Being Struck by Car in Southington

A man was transported to the hospital with a head injury after being struck by a car in Southington Thursday night.

Police said the accident happened on West Street near the ESPN campus at approximately 7:45 p.m.

A man was walking across West Street when he was struck by the mirror of a passing car, according to police.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash. The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.

Officials are at the scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

