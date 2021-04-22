UConn Dairy Bar

Opening Day Arrives for UConn Dairy Bar

Brittani Jernigan

The morning started with snow flurries, but it feels like spring or summer for the taste buds at UConn Dairy Bar.

The Connecticut institution known for its homemade ice cream opened on Thursday.

Masks and distancing are required because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and there is limited outdoor seating.

The UConn Dairy Bar is open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The UConn Dairy Bar website says there will be no online ordering/curbside pick-up.

It’s located at 17 Manter Road in Storrs.

