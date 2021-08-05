Ouch! Baby Crabs Postpone Plans For Beachgoers in Fairfield

Fairfield beachgoers are back Thursday after two beaches were closed due to some pinching baby crabs on Wednesday.

Penfield and Jennings beaches were closed Wednesday due to a large hatching of baby crabs, according to the Fairfield Health Department.

Many people reported getting pinched by the baby crabs and the swimming areas were temporarily closed until the issue was resolved. No serious injuries due to the crabs were reported.

Surrounding beaches were not affected by the baby crabs and remained open.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When the high tide came in, the baby crabs were presumably swept out into Long Island Sound and the beaches were reopened Thursday morning, according to the health department.