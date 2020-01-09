Outback Steakhouse in Manchester to Close

The Outback Steakhouse in Manchester will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The restaurant will close its doors on Jan. 26., according to parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

“Closing a restaurant is never easy. This decision was made based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team. We truly appreciate the community’s support the past 25 years,” said spokesperson Elizabeth Watts.

Watts said most employees will be able to transfer to a nearby restaurant. Those who don’t will receive a severance package.