Manchester

Outback Steakhouse in Manchester to Close

Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Outback Steakhouse signage is displayed outside of a restaurant location at the Queens Place Mall in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012. Bloomin’ Brands Inc., owner of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain, rose 13 percent after raising $176 million in its U.S. initial public offering in August, pricing a reduced number of shares below the proposed range. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Outback Steakhouse in Manchester will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The restaurant will close its doors on Jan. 26., according to parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

 “Closing a restaurant is never easy. This decision was made based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team. We truly appreciate the community’s support the past 25 years,” said spokesperson Elizabeth Watts.

Local

Bristol 19 mins ago

Bristol Neighbors Unhappy About Apartment Plan

new haven 30 mins ago

Demolition Reveals Old St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church Building

Watts said most employees will be able to transfer to a nearby restaurant. Those who don’t will receive a severance package.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterOutback Steakhouserestaurant closings
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us