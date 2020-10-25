Part of Route 5 in South Windsor Closed After Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting on Route 5 in South Windsor left one injured.

Route 5 northbound at Strong Road is currently closed and will be closed for the next several hours, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, which police believe to be a dark-colored four-door sedan with New York license plates, fled the scene.

The victim was located in East Windsor, where he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police said there is no threat to the public and they are actively investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.