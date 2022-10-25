This Lobster Bake Shows Why Foxboro's Got Some of the Best Tailgates in the NFL

Tailgating at Gillette Stadium is a blast, something confirmed by a recent survey, and a massive lobster bake we found ahead of Monday's Patriots game in Foxboro shows why.

Clayton Witham had an entire cooler full of lobster — 65 pounds in all — at his tailgate party.

"The game is the most important thing," he said, while the first batch was steaming, "but without the tailgate party, it's not the same."

Patriots fans seem to agree.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gillette is the third most popular stadium for tailgates, Betway found last month through an analysis of fan sentiment in social media posts, behind only the Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium and Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium.

Mac Jones started as quarterback for the Patriots, with Bailey Zappe coming in in the second quarter.

Mac Jones started as quarterback for the Patriots, with Bailey Zappe coming in in the second quarter.

What makes a good tailgate? Witham said it's people.

"Food definitely is pretty good, but if you're a vegetarian, it probably wouldn't work," he said, noting that he was also serving up scallops, lamb and filet mignon.

Witham's been tailgating with lobster ever since Drew Bledsoe joined the Pats as a rookie in 1993 — The Boston Globe even wrote about him in 2014, taking a picture of him gleefully holding up a cooked lobster.

While Pats fans may be bullish on their tailgating parties outside the stadium, the survey didn't touch on how they feel about the team's performance inside the stadium...