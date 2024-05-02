Breeze Airways adds new destinations in Carolinas, Florida, Ohio, California

Breeze Airways announced flights to new destinations - and some special deals - today.

Inaugural nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Cincinnati and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina took off today.

Passengers can get a $49 one-way deal to either destination if they purchase tickets by May 7 and travel by June 13.

In addition, the airline added a new flight to San Diego yesterday.

Later this month, Breeze will start flying to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, in addition to Santa Ana, California and New Bern, North Carolina.

The flights to San Diego and Santa Ana have one stop, and the rest of the flights are nonstop.