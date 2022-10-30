Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Evading Vehicle in New Haven: PD

A man has died after he was struck by an evading vehicle while crossing a street in New Haven on Saturday night.

Officers received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at Plymouth Street shortly before 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna, of New Haven, unresponsive in the road. He was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, it appears Luna was crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard heading north from Plymouth Street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The New Haven Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team is leading the ongoing investigation. Any witnesses that have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at (203) 946-6316. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.