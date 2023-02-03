Oxford

Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck by Car in Oxford

By Angela Fortuna

A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Route 34 in Oxford Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to Route 34, or Roosevelt Drive, for a reported car accident involving a pedestrian.

Troopers said the person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Route 34 was closed between Route 188 and Punkup Road but has since reopened. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Oxford
