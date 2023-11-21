Pedestrian injured after getting hit by USPS truck in Hartford

A man was injured after being hit by a postal carrier truck in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Fire officials said they were called to Irving Street in the area of Mather Street at 3 p.m. for a reported crash involving a USPS truck.

The pedestrian was struck by the truck and his legs were run over, according to crews. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

In response to our inquiry, a USPS spokesperson said "the accident is under police investigation."

No additional information was immediately available.