Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in Salem

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Salem on Saturday night and state police are searching for the vehicle involved.

Troopers said they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 354 near Gardner Lake Fire Department around 11:12 p.m.

When state police arrived, they said they found the pedestrian with fatal injuries. The pedestrian has not been identified.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, according to state police.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Fraites at (860) 465-5455 ext. 4044.