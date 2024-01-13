Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in East Windsor

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a car in East Windsor on Friday night.
The incident happened near Prospect Hill.
Police said one person was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.
The Metro Traffic Services is investigating the crash. Police did not say if the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
