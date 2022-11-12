Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Stratford

A man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Stratford on Friday night.

Officers were called to West Broad Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car.

When police arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old man from New York who had been hit by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He remains in stable condition.

The driver and vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.