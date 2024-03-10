Fairfield

State police now say incident on I-95 in Fairfield was medical assist, not pedestrian struck

By Cailyn Blonstein

CT DOT

A pedestrian who troopers said was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 South in Fairfield on Sunday was not hit and instead required assistance for a medical problem, according to updated information from state police.

Troopers originally said the collision involving a pedestrian happened near exit 21 around 10:30 a.m.

State police originally said injuries were reported and the person was transported to a local hospital. At that time, the injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Later in the afternoon, state police said the incident was actually a medical assist and there was no collision.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
