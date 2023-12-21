Person dies after morning fire in Thompson

A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Thompson on Thursday morning. The blaze broke out on Fabyan Road.

State police said the Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit responded to the scene. They are helping the local fire marshal with the investigation.

Firefighters had to get water from a nearby pond to put out the blaze due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Authorities did not release the person's identity.

Multiple nearby fire agencies were called in. No additional information was immediately available.