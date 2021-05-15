Coventry

Person Killed in 1-Car Crash in Coventry

One person was killed in a crash on Seagraves Road in Coventry Friday.

The driver in a Jeep Grand Cherokee was south on Seagraves Road around 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tree on the other side of the road, according to police.

Firefighters pulled the driver from the SUV but the person did not survive, police said.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Police have not released the victim's name.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Coventry police at (860) 742-7331.

