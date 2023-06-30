Person seriously hurt, 2 others hospitalized after head-on crash in New Haven

A head-on crash in New Haven sent three people to the hospital Friday evening, one with serious injuries, according to police.

The police department was called to Woodward Avenue for a reported crash involving a pickup truck and car.

Two people inside the car had to be extricated and both were taken to the hospital. One person has serious injuries and the other is being treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The pickup truck driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately available.