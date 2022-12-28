Person Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in East Haven

A person has serious injuries after being hit by a car in East Haven Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of North High Street between Grannis Street and the police department.

Officers are at the scene of a serious pedestrian crash in the area. Part of North High Street is shut down while police conduct their investigation.

Drivers should use Laurel Street as an alternative, officers said. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.