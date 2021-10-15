PHOTOS: President Biden Visits Connecticut Published 1 hour ago • Updated 16 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 NBC Connecticut Supporters and protesters await President Biden’s visit in Hartford near the State Capitol and Armory. 2/9 NBC Connecticut This was the scene on Broad Street in Hartford ahead of President Biden’s visit Friday. 3/9 NBC Connectiicut President Joe Biden arrived in Connecticut on Air Force One on Oct. 15, 2021 4/9 NBC Connecticut 5/9 NBC Connecticut Air Force One at Bradley Airport on Oct. 15, 2021 6/9 NBC Connecticut President Joe Biden visits UConn for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights. 7/9 NBC Connecticut President Joe Biden visits UConn for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights. 8/9 9/9 NBC Connecticut President Joe Biden visits UConn for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights. This article tagged under: President Biden More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Blue Origin Launches William Shatner, Others to Space Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California Photos: Sports Betting Begins in Connecticut PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years