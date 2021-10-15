PHOTOS: President Biden Visits Connecticut

Supporters and protesters await President Biden’s visit in Hartford near the State Capitol and Armory.
This was the scene on Broad Street in Hartford ahead of President Biden’s visit Friday.
President Joe Biden arrived in Connecticut on Air Force One on Oct. 15, 2021
Air Force One at Bradley Airport on Oct. 15, 2021
President Joe Biden visits UConn for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.
President Joe Biden visits UConn for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.
President Joe Biden visits UConn for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

