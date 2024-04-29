Pizza shop employees rescue victim who was badly injured in Norwalk brush fire

One person suffered serious burn injuries in a brush fire in Norwalk on Friday evening, according to the Norwalk fire department, and employees of a pizza shop rescued the person.

Firefighters found a 1,000-square-foot area of brush burning between the Norwalk River and the parking area at the back of 607 Main Ave. when they responded.

Dave’s Planet Pizza staff had already pulled the victim from the fire and up an embankment to safety.

Then firefighters began to treat the victim while other crews put out the fire.

The victim was flown to the Bridgeport Burn Center to be treated for serious burn injuries.

The Norwalk Fire Department said they commend the courage and brave efforts of the good Samaritan’s in what likely saved the victim’s life.

The Norwalk fire marshal and police are investigating the cause of the fire.