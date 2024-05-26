Plainfield

Plainfield house fire sends 1 firefighter to the hospital

By Cailyn Blonstein

Plainfield Fire Co. #1

One firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Plainfield on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Plainfield, Moosup and Central Village extinguished a fire at a home on Route 12.

The fire appeared to damage a portion of the back of the home. Investigators did not release specific details about the extent of the damage.

According to fire officials, one firefighter was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. It's unclear if the firefighter was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Marshal's Office.

