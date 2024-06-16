Danbury

9 people rescued from sinking boat in Candlewood Lake

By Cailyn Blonstein

Danbury Fire Department

Nine people were rescued from a sinking boat in Candlewood Lake on Saturday evening.

Candlewood Lake Authority contacted Danbury and Brookfield firefighters around 10:30 p.m. to help with a sinking boat near Sand Island.

It had been reported that there were nine people on board the sinking boat.

Danbury and Brookfield fire departments launched their marine units and responded to the area.

Fire officials said Brookfield firefighters arrived first and transferred all nine people onto their boat before bringing them to safety.

Danbury firefighters helped Candlewood Lake Authority officers beach the sinking boat and retrieve a disabled jetski.

No injuries were reported.

