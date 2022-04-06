Plainfield Police Look for UHaul With Stolen Motorcycles

Police in Plainfield are looking for a UHaul that has two stolen motorcycles in the back.

Officials said the motorcycles were taken from a business called Motorsports Nation on Norwich Road at approximately 5:45 a.m.

The two motorcycles stolen were a green 2022 Kawasaki KLX 140 and a black 2022 Kawasaki BR 125, according to authorities.

Two men allegedly loaded the two crated bikes into the cargo area of a UHaul box truck. The truck then left the business and headed north on Norwich Road about 15 minutes later, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-564-0804.