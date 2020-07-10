Police Arrest Easton Man Accused of 2 Sex Assaults

Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two girls on July 1.

The two girls who alleged they were sexually assaulted were admitted to Yale-New Haven Hospital where officers were called and notified that they were seen for signs of sex abuse and trauma, police said.

The mother of the two girls was interviewed by police on July 9 with the assistance of The Family Justice Center in Bridgeport, according to police.

An arrest and search warrant were issued following police interviews.

Police arrested 40-year-old Robert McGuire of Easton and found a large amount of evidence along with twelve firearms and a lot of ammunition, police said.

The evidence is currently being examined by the Technical Investigation Unit.

McGuire faces charges including two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of illegal sexual contact and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 13.