Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT

Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus.

The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus.

Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius Johnson on first-degree larceny and criminal mischief charges.

Campus police said they're continuing their investigation into the thefts and are working with several police departments in the area including Brookfield and Danbury.

Anyone who witnesses a catalytic converter theft should contact police and not engage with the thief, police said.