Police Cruiser Hit by Wrong-Way Driver on I-84 in East Hartford

A Connecticut State Police cruiser was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 in East Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officials said an on-duty trooper was driving on I-84 West when he saw a Chevrolet Malibu driving in the wrong direction.

The trooper tried to stop the wrong-way car by activating his emergency lights and sirens. The cruiser was then hit and both cars had to be towed due to disabling damage.

The incident happened in the area of exit 58 in East Hartford.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state police trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and has since been released, officials said.

The driver, 36-year-old Dennis Bessey, was administered a sobriety test and he didn't pass, according to authorities.

Bessey faces charges including operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless endangerment, and driving on the wrong way of a divided highway. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.