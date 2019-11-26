Police Have Extra Patrols Out Over Holiday Weekend

NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police and local departments will be keeping a close eye on the roads over the holiday.

Beginning Wednesday and running through Sunday night, State Police will have extra patrols looking out for aggressive, unsafe or drunk drivers.

Police will be out in traditional and unmarked patrol vehicles.

Local departments also plan to have extra patrols.

During the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend State Police issued 573 speeding tickets, 291 seatbelt violations, and made 25 DUI arrests. In that timeframe they also responded to 573 accidents on state roads, two of which were fatal.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said this is one of the deadliest holidays on the roads. They remind all riders to buckle up; during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, nearly half of those killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt.

If you spot an unsafe driver, contact 911.

